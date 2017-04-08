Publishers reportedly want to offer George Michael's boyfriend up to £1 million to pen a book on his final days.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his Oxfordshire home over Christmas by his partner Fadi Fawaz and a number of publishing houses are said to be interested in securing his story.

A source told the Daily Star: ''As the person who found his body, they know a book by him would be sensational.

''Their offers could easily go as high as £1m.''

George was laid to rest beside his beloved mother at Highgate Cemetery in North London last month after investigators concluded he died of natural causes.

Meanwhile, Fadi previously admitted he felt the ''world turned against'' him after George passed away.

He said in a statement: ''Since George died I have read and seen some bad things written about me that I did not understand. Often I did not even recognise myself or the life we had together. Since my partner died (who I loved very much and always will) the world turned against me just for finding him dead in bed. I became a monster overnight, with lots of made up stories.

''I always refuse to go into the details of our life but I can tell you that many of the things being said are simply made up lies and very far from the truth. We had a good life together and were companions in the good and the not so good times. Some guy claiming to be George's cousin, and who knows nothing about our life together, is coming out with the craziest rubbish. Although it is simply crazy stuff it makes me embarrassed and sad that this is still happening, and that some people even seem to take it seriously.''

And Fadi asked for privacy as he grieves for the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker and tries to ''move on'' from what happened.

He added: ''Now I just want to be left alone to get on with my life and to think about the person I have lost. I want to grieve, and I want other people to show respect for the loss of the man who brought such wonderful music to all.

''I want to be left alone. This sad, sad story is coming to its end and I just have to move on. With thanks and respect. Fadi.''