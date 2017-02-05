Police have ruled out foul play in their investigation into George Michael's death.

The 53-year-old star was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, in December and his exact cause of death has still to be established after the first post-mortem proved inconclusive.

However, Thames Valley Police told the Mail on Sunday: ''We are satisfied that there are no suspicious circumstances'' and added that the results of toxicology tests are ''imminent''.

George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz - who dated the singer from 2012 until his death- had been interviewed by police on two occasions since he discovered George's lifeless body but has been told by police that he is not part of their investigation.

George's cousin recently admitted he suspects the singer died of an accidental drugs overdose.

Andros Georgiou claimed the iconic musician returned to taking ''hard drugs'' towards the end of his life, but is adamant that George did not commit suicide.

He said ''Hard drugs had been back in his life.

''I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants and other drugs he was on - with alcohol. I think his heart just stopped beating.''

Andros said George had been addicted to crack cocaine in the past, claiming it was one of his ''favourite drugs''.

He said: ''I believe he had suicidal thoughts, because his mental health was all over the place. But I don't believe this was suicide.''

Previous reports stated that a major crime unit from Thames Valley, who specialise in murders and rapes, had been brought in to rifle through the file as they attempt to piece together the days leading up to the point George was found dead by his partner at his home.

A source said: ''The investigation is now picking up a bit of speed. Officers from the Major Crime Unit have begun asking questions of those who were in the area at the time George died and the day before. They want to build up an idea of what George's last seven days were like and who came and went.''