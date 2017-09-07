Nile Rodgers had ''mixed feelings'' about remixing George Michael's song 'Fantasy'.

The Chic legend couldn't sleep last night ahead of the track's first play on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning (07.09.17) because he was nervous to hear what the late 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's fans would make of the new funk version of the 1990 B-side.

However, the 'Le Freak' star said that he made sure to approach the recording with as much ''love and happiness'' as possible and said it was a ''very emotional'' experience.

Taking to Twitter to reply to a fan who said they had mixed feelings, Nile wrote back: ''You SHOULD have mixed feelings. No one's heart was dragged through emotional ambiguity more than mine. Tears, uncertainty, happiness & #LOVE (sic)''

Sharing his nerves late last night, the 64-year-old musician said: ''I'm on pins and needles. I won't be able to sleep tonight. (what else is new?) I'll work until the reports start coming in. Love Nile. (sic)''

The updated song now hones into George's soft harmonies and has a much slicker production.

Radio 2 presenter Chris Evans read out a letter from George's manager David Austin on his show this morning, which revealed the track was intended to be released as a single on the late entertainer's second solo studio album 'Listen Without Prejudice'.

He said: '''Fantasy' was originally meant to be on 'Listen Without Prejudice' and was intended to be one of the singles from the album, but somehow it got lost in the ether.''

Before his death, George, who sadly passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) at the age of 53, got in touch with Nile about working on freshening up the song.

He added: ''George phoned up Nile Rodgers, his good pal, in early 2016 because the two of them have always spoken the same musical language, and Nile has reworked the record.''

It comes after George's sisters Melanie and Yioda gave an update to his fans and revealed they plan to continue his legacy through ''his extraordinarily beautiful music''.