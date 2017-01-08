George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss will be involved in his funeral ceremony.

The Texan art dealer dated George, 53, for 13 years from 1996 to 2009 and George's father Kyriacos Panayiotou wants to include Kenny in the memorial as a ''public acceptance'' of his late son's homosexuality.

A source told The Sun on Sunday: ''It is not acceptable in our community to be homosexual and so that was very hard for George's father, but we accepted George as he was.

''George was a hero for our community, and the Greek radio stations are expected to play the funeral in its entirety.

''We are all waiting for the word and will be lining the streets to pay our respects.''

However, Kyriacos is said to be upset that the police investigation into George's death has prevented a traditional swift Greek Orthodox burial.

The source said: ''He has chosen all the funeral details and pall bearers - some are coming from Cyprus.

''But it cannot go ahead until the body is released. That is a real source of pain for the family.''

The Wham! star's sudden death is still being treated as ''non-suspicious'' but a major crime unit from Thames Valley Police has been brought in to piece together the days leading up to his death.

It was initially thought George had died from heart failure but it's now believed the singer passed away from an overdose of illegal or prescription drugs.

George had a tough time after splitting from Kenny, including crashing his car into photo shop Snappy Snaps in 2010, receiving a six-month driving ban and an eight-week jail term as well as being struck down with a ''life-threatening'' bout of pneumonia.

He also fell out of a moving car onto a motorway in May 2013, and last year is believed to have visited a Swiss rehab clinic.