George Michael's former partner Kenny Goss is ''heartbroken'' by the star's passing.

The businessman has paid tribute to his ex-boyfriend and ''long time love'' after the 'Faith' hitmaker passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) at the age of 53.

In a statement to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.

''He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.''

It comes after George's current partner Fadi Fawaz revealed he was the one who found the singer dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England.

Writing on Twitter, he said: ''ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)''

Whilst he added in an interview: ''We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.

''Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person.''

It is thought George died from heart failure but a post mortem has yet to take place.

In a statement, George's publicist announced the tragic news late on Sunday evening.

They said: ''It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

''The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.''