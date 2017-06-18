George Michael used to judge the men Geri Horner dated.

The 44-year-old singer stayed with the late 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from natural causes - in St Tropez when she quit the Spice Girls, and has said the star would tell her to ''stop being a silly cow'' for bringing home the wrong kind of men.

Geri said: ''He'd say 'Stop being a silly cow' for going out with the wrong boys. I used to bring my boyfriends home to meet him. But I loved how honest he was with me. With the music, men, everything. If I gave my opinion to him he'd say 'Oh give over love!' But you do bicker with those closest to you.''

And Geri - who is set to release her first solo single in 12 years entitled 'Angels in Chains' on June 23 in memory of George - has praised her close friend for being a ''normal man'' who enjoyed ''simple things''.

She added: ''He was the most normal man. I used to play Connect Four with him. He loved (BBC soap) 'EastEnders' and (UK daytime show) 'This Morning', so we'd watch the. He liked simple things. And helping others.''

Geri - whose five-month-old son Montague George Hector Horner is named after the former Wham! frontman - also said George was ''the most generous person on Earth''.

The 'Wannabe' singer - who also has 11-year-old daughter Bluebell - told Notebook magazine: ''[I still have] the rocking chair he gave me to nurse Bluebell in. I use it now to breastfeed Monty. It's beautiful. He was the most generous person on Earth. Whatever he could do for anyone, he would.''

Geri will donate her proceeds from 'Angels in Chains' to George's favourite charity Child Line, after learning he did the same thing with the money from his track 'Jesus To A Child'.

She said recently: ''I met up with Esther Rantzen. I played her the record. And she told me that all the proceeds of 'Jesus To A Child', George gave to Child Line - every single penny. He was so generous. I didn't know that until she told me. He was so kind and he didn't want to show off about it.

''You just think, what a man, what a great human being as well as an artist. The more joy and good can come out of it ... I think George would approve of that. Every step I've taken I've tried to think, 'Would he approve of this?' ''