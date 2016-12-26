The singer's son Roman, who is the late singer's godson, recently revealed George had invited himself and his parents, Holliman and former Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, over for Boxing Day dinner.

In an interview given before the Faith singer's body was found at his Oxfordshire home in England on Sunday morning (25Dec16), 23-year-old Roman said, "We’re going to George's house on Boxing Day."

"To me, you do the Christmas rounds and you see all those people who are big influences on my life," Michael's godson added. "I speak to him (Michael) quite often. He speaks to my mum every week. He's just family to me... I've known him my whole life."

Roman joined the army of celebrities and fans who offered up tributes to Michael and thoughts about his shock death on social media.

"We love you Yog (George's nickname)," Kemp tweeted on Monday (26Dec16) - the day he was supposed to be dining with the dead star.