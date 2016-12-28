George Michael wanted to ''make peace'' with his cousin before his death.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's relative Andros Georgiou says the pair had hoped to meet up in the New Year to sort things out after Andros had fallen out with George over his former wild lifestyle a number of years ago.

Andros told The Times newspaper: ''He was feeling better about stuff and he'd stopped being naughty. But there was much pain in his heart. I think it just gave up. He felt like he had let people down.

''He had swapped drugs for drink but he was doing better. Now he's gone it's devastating. We only heard when we put on the news - on Christmas Day. None of us know what happened. We just don't know anything.''

Since George passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from heart failure, his publicist has issued a statement from the family and friends of the late musician to thank his fans for their love and support.

They said: ''The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

''For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

''Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.''