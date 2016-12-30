George Michael reportedly wanted to adopt a child in 2017.

The pop icon, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 53, had made fatherhood his major goal for the year, having previously put the idea off because of his hectic work life.

A source shared: ''George's dream was to be a father. He wanted to adopt or use a surrogate.''

The former Wham! star was keen to follow in the footsteps of his good friend Sir Elton John and his partner David Furnish, who have sons Elijah and Zachary through a surrogate.

The insider told the Daily Star newspaper: ''It was his big aim, supported by Elton and David all the way.

''When Elton took the step he (George) knew he too had at last moved into that part of his life.''

George and his partner Fadi Fawaz were both eager to start a family over the next 12 months.

The source explained: ''To not have his own family, he felt incomplete.

''It was a missing link he craved. George always wanted to be a father, he wished his mother were alive to see the day.

''To start a family was on his to-do list for 2017.''

However, George - was passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, England - had no intention of being a so-called chequebook dad like some of his celebrity friends.

The insider added: ''He felt his career made him too selfish to be committed to being a parent.

''He had seen other 'showbiz' kids becoming chequebook babies and wouldn't have exposed his children to that world.''

Meanwhile, George's publicist recently thanked his fans for their love and support following the singer's death.

A statement read: ''The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

''Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.''