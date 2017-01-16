George Michael refused to collaborate with Biffy Clyro.

The late 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25.12.16) - turned down the chance to appear on a song with the Scottish rock band for their 2007 LP 'Puzzle'.

Frontman, Simon Neil told NME magazine: ''Believe it or not, we tried to get George Michael on 'Puzzle' when we were recording it.

''We love his voice, and at the time he was making really slow R&B.

''He obviously got back and said, 'I'm not at all interested!'''

And the Wham! singer is not the only musical legend that the 'Wolves of Winter' hitmakers look up to.

Simon, 37, previously said he ''owes a bit of gratitude'' to David Bowie.

The 'Space Oddity' hitmaker passed away in January 2016 at the age of 69 after suffering from liver cancer, and the ferocious frontman opened up about the legacy of the late star, saying he's ''a part of the tapestry'' of music.

He said: ''I think just anyone who's ever played music or ever listened to music owes a bit of gratitude to David Bowie.

''For us Bowie's always been there. I think he's such a part of the tapestry of the culture coming out of the UK and the music.''

Simon - who is joined in his band by twins Ben and James Johnston - was asked which tracks from the music icon had inspired him the most, to which he chose 'Low' and 'Sound and Vision'.

Speaking about his choice, he said: ''Even though there's not a lot of vocals on that one, it's one of my favourite songs, I love how he put a three or four-minute intro to songs.

''For me there's so many amazing songs, so many beautiful songs, so many songs that bring out different feelings.''