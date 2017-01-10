George Michael tried to dump his boyfriend numerous times in the run up to his death.

The Wham! singer - who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day (25.12.16) at the age of 53 - told his partner Fadi Fawaz to get out of his life on more than one occasion in the 18 months before he died but struggled to let go and found himself going back to the hunk, who he started dating in 2012, time and time again.

A relative of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker told The Sun newspaper: ''On more than one occasion George told Fadi he no longer wanted to see him, but each time they would find themselves back in touch. George was so kind and generous, but he said to me many times that his biggest weakness was he could never say no to anything -- sex, drugs -- he had that sort of personality. In many ways he was quite a vulnerable person, because he always said yes. He never stood his ground.''

It was initially thought George had died from heart failure but a post-mortem carried out on his body last week came back ''inconclusive'' and further tests - including toxicology - are being carried out to determine how and why the legendary star lost his life.

Fadi - who found George's body on the morning of Christmas - is currently being grilled by police for a second time after his statements failed to align with one another.

He originally told investigating officers that he had spend the weekend at George's mansion in Goring-on-Thames before later telling a newspaper he'd slept in the car.

Photographers who were working nearby his home over the festive season are also helping police with their investigation but it's not believed anyone is under suspicion.

A major crime unit from Thames Valley Police, who specialise in murders and rapes, have now been brought in to rifle through the file as it's now thought the singer - who had an estimated fortune of £105 million - may have died from a drug overdose.

George had a well-documented battle with drug abuse throughout his career and his cousin recently revealed that he was treated for crack cocaine addiction in 2015.