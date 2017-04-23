Plans for a George Michael tribute concert have been thrown into doubt because his family haven't approved the show.

The late singer's friend, Dame Esther Rantzen, had hoped to organise a musical performance in honour of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who was found dead on Christmas Day (26.12.16) last year - in order to raise money for charity, and will meet with his loved ones later this week in order to ask for the go-ahead.

However, insiders think there is only a ''50/50'' chance they will say yes.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''The most important thing about organising this is that the family approve of everything.

''Esther and the organisers didn't want to jump the gun and start making arrangements before they had spoken with them.

''At the moment there is a big possibility it won't happen because the family aren't on board. The meeting will either make or break plans.''

Esther - who founded Childline, a charity George previously gave £2 million to from royalties from his single 'Jesus To A Child' - had hoped to stage the concert at London's Royal Albert Hall in October.

She previously said: ''It is still on the cards and we are still hoping it will happen, but we haven't approached his family yet - we don't want to be insensitive and we have been waiting for the right time.

''He was so extraordinary in his generosity to Childline - he absolutely got our vision - and we would love to be able to pay tribute to him in our 30th year.

''The idea we have at the moment is for the group of charities he supported to join together for the concert. That's our hope.

''It would be a tremendous way of fundraising in his memory.''

A spokesperson for George confirmed there have been approaches about a possible tribute but insisted nothing has yet been given the go-ahead.

They said: ''We have been approached but nothing's been decided.''