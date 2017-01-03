The former Wham! frontman passed away on 25 December (16) at his home in Oxfordshire, England at the age of 53, and he is set to be remembered for his positive impact on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community at the annual awards ceremony.

Organisers of the bash are planning an A-list tribute at the event, which is set to take place in London's Cafe de Paris on 12 May (17).

“George Michael was an international LGBT icon, a trailblazer and music legend," awards founder Sarah Garrett said to The Sun. “It would be wonderful to celebrate his legacy and pay tribute to him at the British LGBT Awards.

“Millions loved his music but he was also loved for the magnificent support he gave to charities, especially LGBT charities such as the Terrence Higgins Trust. It would be fitting to remember him at the awards on 12 May.”

A source adds the organisers are hoping to recruit a number of famous names to make the tribute one audiences will "never forget".

Former Spice Girl Mel B is rumoured to be returning as co-host for the second consecutive year.

It is one of many tributes expected to be held for the singer, with a concert featuring his collaborators Elton John, Bob Geldof, Wham! star Andrew Ridgeley, and Aretha Franklin, also reportedly in the works according to The Sun.

Staff at a George Michael-inspired bar in London are also celebrating his life and career with a free party on Friday (06Jan17). The bash will be held at the Tropicana Beach Club, named after Wham!'s 1983 hit Club Tropicana, and is set to feature special guests. Guest donations will help support Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust and MACmillan Cancer Support, charities championed by George.

George's cause of death is yet to be established as the postmortem examination proved "inconclusive" on Thursday (29Dec16). Further tests will be carried out.