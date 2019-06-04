George Michael's boyfriend didn't receive anything in the late singer's will.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker passed away in December 2016 and on May 30, court paperwork was issued which means his estate can finally be divided according to his final wishes, with the bulk of his £97.6 million assets going to his sisters Yioda and Melanie.

George also bequeathed a horseracing stud farm to his dad, Kyriacos Panayiotou, who has lived there for several years, while other beneficiaries include his former Wham! backing singer Shirlie Kemp, record producer David Austin, and his publicist Connie Filippello - but not his partner, Fadi Fawaz.

A source said: ''George was devoted to his dad and sisters, they were always going to be looked after.''

The 'Fast Love' hitmaker left various pieces of artwork and antiques, including a piano previously owned by John Lennon to The Mill Charitable Trust, which he set up in 2009 to make donations to deserving causes.

The will asked Yioda to choose how his remaining assets will be divided among those named, which also included his PA Michelle May, cousin Alex Georgiou and friends Kay Beckenham and Sonia Bird.

The source told The Sun newspaper: ''It's a lovely gesture to name his closest friends.

''But in the end he's left it all up to Yioda. He knew she'd always do the right thing.''

Fadi - who discovered George's body on Christmas Day (25.12.16) over two years ago - is still living in his lover's London home, despite repeatedly being asked to leave.

He declined to comment on the contents of the star's will.

He said: ''No way, thank you. Have a lovely night.''