George Michael's sister has been laid to rest.

Melanie Panayiotou was tragically found dead on Christmas Day (25.12.19) - three years to the day her famous brother passed away - and on Thursday (23.01.20), mourners were seen gathered for a wake at the 'Careless Whisper' singer's old home in Highgate, North London.

Guests including Martin Kemp, his wife Shirlie - who was one of Wham!'s backing singers - and their son Roman were pictured outside the abode, which had been left to Melanie in George's will.

According to MailOnline, Melanie's body had been buried earlier in the day.

It was previously claimed Melanie would be buried in Highgate Cemetery next to both the 'Faith' singer and their late mother.

The 'Praying For Time' hitmaker's grave is currently unmarked, and though sources said Melanie will ''definitely'' get her own headstone, George's will remain unmarked in order to stop fans from gathering at the site.

An insider previously said: ''George still doesn't have a gravestone three years after his death, and it's going to stay that way.

''Now that they will also have to visit the family plot to mourn Melanie, they don't want to be wading through fans and their tributes just to pay respect to the growing number of their tragic loved ones.''

George's family have paid for extra security at his grave, and the only reference to the presence of his burial site is a small heart plaque that has been laid beside his mother's headstone.

It reads: ''Dear cousin, Beautiful memories treasured forever of the happy times we spent together''.

Melanie - who was 59 at the time of her death - was reportedly found by her older sister Yioda Panayiotou, and a representative for George confirmed the tragic news in a statement.

They said: ''We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comments.''

Metropolitan Police also issued a statement which read: ''Police were called by London Ambulance Service at approximately 19:35hrs on Wednesday, 25 December to reports of the sudden death of a woman, aged in her 50s, at an address in Oak Hill Park, NW3. The death is not being treated as suspicious by police. A report will be compiled for the Coroner into the circumstances.''