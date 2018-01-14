The late George Michael donated over $500,000 to an HIV charity in honour of his former lover.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who died from natural causes aged 53 in December 2016 - frequently sent cheques to Los Angeles-based organisation Project Angel Food, which was founded to help those suffering from malnutrition and HIV, after his partner Anselmo Feleppa passed away from AIDS in 1993.

Richard Ayoub, executive director of Project Angel Food,told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''We can't thank him enough.

''He was so supportive and is the single largest donor in our history. He sent a $25k donation to us religiously every year to the tune of more than half a million dollars.

''His passion and love and support was felt here every single year.''

George also spent time working in the kitchens of the charity and even donated his Mercedes to sell at auction to raise further funds for the organisation.

Richard said: ''He did a lot of things for us very quietly.

''He did it without fanfare and without credit. George really did not want to bring the spotlight to him.

''He wanted to work as a volunteer and our kitchen manager met him, and George made rice cakes. It went well. He had a really great time. ''But when he came the paparazzi were chasing him and there were helicopters. The staff couldn't come through the door because the paparazzi were yelling.

''George also had this Mercedes that he wanted to sell - so he gave it to Project Angel Food to auction off.''

The charity boss praised the 'Freedom' singer's fans for stepping in and supporting the charity, going some way to cover the money they no longer receive.

He said: ''His fans have come through in a big way and filled the gap.''

The organisation now delivers over 10,000 meals a week to those suffering life-threatening diseases, including HIV, AIDS, cancer and heart problems, in Los Angeles.