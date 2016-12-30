George Michael's post-mortem is ''inconclusive''.

Thames Valley Police have revealed further tests will be carried out on the late star, who passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 53, to determine the cause of death but insist it is still being treated as ''unexplained but not suspicious''.

In a statement, Thames Valley Police said of the post-mortem, which was carried out on Thursday (29.12.16): ''The cause of death is inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out. The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks. Thames Valley police will prepare a file for the Oxfordshire coroner. Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.''

It comes after George's publicist previously released a statement on behalf of the 'Careless Whisper's singer's family and friends thanking fans for their well wishes.

They said: ''The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death.

''For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received.

''Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times.''

Tragically, George's partner Fadi Fawaz found the singer dead at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire when he went to wake him up on Christmas morning.

Writing on Twitter, he shared: ''ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)''