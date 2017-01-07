The Faith singer passed away on 25 December (16) at the age of 53 at his home in Oxfordshire, England. His representative revealed at the time he died from heart failure, but results from an initial post-mortem examination were inconclusive, and recent reports suggested detectives are now investigating the possibility he died of a drugs overdose.

His partner Fadi, 43, who gave a statement to police officers shortly after the singer's death, endured five hours of questioning on Wednesday (04Jan17) to help them establish circumstances surrounding George's death, and he has insisted he isn't under suspicion as he praised cops for their support.

"The police have been amazing. They have been supportive," he told the Daily Mail newspaper. "They have done what normally happens when someone dies. They have not been accusing me, never; they have been very supportive."

Following George's death, reports emerged suggesting Fadi had split from the singer, but he has now denied the rumours.

"We were very much in love, very much together," he said. "Why would I be there (at his home) if we weren’t together? I was there the last day of his life. I was there."

He originally said he spent Christmas weekend with the former Wham! frontman but later revealed he had fallen asleep in his car on Christmas Eve (24Dec16).

Days later posts on his Twitter account alleged George had committed suicide, but Fadi insisted he had been hacked.

In a tribute piece in Billboard magazine, George's former manager Rob Kahane revealed the singer "knew" he was going to die young. Rob recalls: “He’d say, ‘It’s OK. I’ve had a great life.’”

Rob reached out to him in December (16) and they planned to meet for lunch in January (17). He adds, “I called him, and he said, ‘I’m good.’ He sounded fine... I thought everything was OK with him.”