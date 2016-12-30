The former Wham! frontman passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Oxfordshire, England home on Christmas Day (25Dec16). A few days later, his partner of four years paid tribute by posting a link to an unheard ballad This Kind of Love, which was reportedly recorded in the 1990s, along with the caption, "My Baby".

He removed the link from Twitter hours later, and it has now been reported he did so because lawyers for the Faith singer's estate wanted it taken down from the Internet, claiming it infringed upon his intellectual property rights, according to The Sun.

Representatives for the estate claim the 53-year-old did not want the song to be released and “unauthorised reproductions” are an “exploitation of the material”.

However, Fadi has disputed suggestions he leaked an unreleased track by revealing it already existed online, it was simply never officially published.

“The song I posted was found online they are many versions of it (sic), please do your research if u think you r professional in what u do," he tweeted.

The hair stylist previously revealed on Twitter he found his boyfriend dead in bed on Christmas morning.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning (sic)," he wrote. "I will never stop missing you."

He later added, "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet... I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person.''

George reportedly left behind a $129 million (£105 million) fortune and reports suggest his sister Melanie is in line to receive up to $61 million (£50 million) while his other sister Yioda will get a sizeable chunk of the fortune and property portfolio.