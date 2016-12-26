George Michael's partner will ''never forget'' finding the singer dead.

Fadi Fawaz has broken his silence for the first time since the music icon passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) at the age of 53 to pay tribute to the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker.

He wrote on Twitter: ''ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)''

Since Fadi's posting, fans have posted their condolences to the hair stylist.

One wrote: ''We are devastated but for you I can't imagine the pain. Be strong for your love Fadi & take comfort in knowing he was so loved x (sic)''

Whilst another added: ''sick with grief for you, his dad and sisters. I loved him so. (sic)''

Another shared: ''so sorry for you,sending you all my Love and support. All the Lovelies are crying today & feeling so lonely, our Angel has gone (sic)''

George passed away at his home in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, South East England, with the sad news being confirmed by George's publicist in a statement.

They said: ''It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

''The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.''

Whilst Thames Valley Police also shared in a statement: ''Thames Valley Police were called to a property in Goring-on-Thames shortly before 2pm Christmas Day. Sadly, a 53-year-old man was confirmed deceased at the scene. At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious. A post mortem will be undertaken in due course. There will be no further updates from Thames Valley Police until the post mortem has taken place.''