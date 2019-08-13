George Michael's Oxfordshire home has been sold for £3.4 million.

The 'Careless Whispier' hitmaker passed away in the 16th century abode in Goring-on-Thames in December 2016 and though fans have still been visiting the property, Land Registry documents show it was bought by a couple last month.

Lawyer John Reid, who acts for George's family and estate, told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We can confirm that we have now sold George's former home in Goring-on-Thames.''

And the lawyer appealed for fans to leave the new owners - who are thought to have already been local to the area - to enjoy their home in peace.

He added: ''It was a place that he loved, not least for the privacy that it afforded him.

''We would therefore kindly ask that the new owners have their privacy respected and are able to enjoy the property as he did.''

A neighbour confirmed they moved into the house in the last two weeks.

The 'Praying for Time' hitmaker had left his various properties and most of the rest of his estate to his sisters Yioda and Melanie.

His home in Highgate, north London, is believed to be being rented out, while his abode in Regents Park, central London, was still being lived in by his former partner Fadi Fawaz.

However, the hairdresser was arrested last month for allegedly trashing the house after he was asked to move out.

Fadi has been staying in the house - since George's death, because he claimed the 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' hitmaker had given him permission to stay there.

But despite his claims, Fadi - who had an on and off relationship with George - was not mentioned in the late star's will.

A source close to the late star's family previously said: ''Fadi is being a real pain about all this.

''He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatters rights. It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left.''