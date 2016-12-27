The former Wham! frontman died at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day after reportedly suffering from heart failure, aged 53.

The Faith hitmaker's publicist confirmed the tragic news at the time of his death, and on Tuesday (27Dec16), the representative issued a new statement to express the family's gratitude for the messages of condolence.

"The family and close friends of George have been touched beyond words by the incredible outpouring of love for him in the hours and days since his death," reads the statement, issued to the Press Association.

"For someone whose life was ultimately about his music and the love he had for his family and friends, his fans and the world at large, there could be no more fitting tribute than the many, many, kind words that have been said and the numerous plays his records have received."

The spokesperson goes on to dismiss rumours of any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, amid speculation drugs had been involved in his unexpected demise.

The statement continues: "Contrary to some reports, there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, and from the bottom of our hearts we thank those who, rightly, have chosen to celebrate his life and legacy at this most distressing of times."

Police are treating Michael's passing as "unexplained but not suspicious".

Meanwhile, reports suggest the singer's godchildren will inherit a chunk of his estate, which is estimated to be worth $123 million (£100 million).

George, who had no offspring of his own, served as the godfather to a number of his celebrity friends' kids, including his former Wham! bandmate Shirlie Holliman's two children with Spandau Ballet bassist and actor Martin Kemp.

According to the Daily Mirror, former Spice Girls star Geri Horner's daughter Bluebell is also likely to receive a share of the fortune as she was the goddaughter of the musician's ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss. The couple split in 2009 after almost 15 years together, but remained close.

In addition, the singer is expected to have left generous sums to his favourite charities, including Childline, the Terrence Higgins Trust, and MACmillan Cancer Support, which he backed throughout his career.