The Careless Whisper hitmaker's boyfriend, Fadi Fawaz, found the singer dead in his bed at his home in Oxfordshire, England on Christmas Day (25Dec16), and a representative for the 53-year-old claimed the singer had died from heart failure. But a post-mortem examination, conducted on Friday (30Dec16), proved "inconclusive".

Messages posted on Fawaz's Twitter account on Sunday (01Jan17) suggested George had committed suicide, but the hairstylist insisted he was not responsible for the tweets and blamed hackers for spreading the false rumours.

Now George's family members have issued a new statement, insisting they are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of the former Wham! star.

"In the week since his tragic death there has been much comment and speculation concerning George and the circumstances surrounding his death," reads a statement issued by his loved ones to BuzzFeed News. "There will inevitably be more in the future. The family remain devastated by his passing and have no wish to comment in relation to any such speculation, whether current or in the future."

Thames Valley Police officials previously ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding George's unexpected death, and after the inconclusive autopsy, revealed further tests would be carried out to determine the nature of his passing.

"The results of these tests are unlikely to be known for several weeks...," they continued in a statement. "Mr Michael's death is still being treated as unexplained but not suspicious."