George Michael's family are set to employ a top lawyer to tackle his will.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from natural causes, and his family have reportedly hired showbiz lawyer John Reid, 44, to help them sort out what to do with the late star's fortune.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''The family want everything sorted as efficiently as possible - properties, the back catalogue, and the rights to George's music.''

Insiders say the move means the former Wham! musician's will is finally being enacted, five months after his passing.

John has reportedly been put in charge of seven of the late star's firms as he helps George's family deal with his £105 million estate.

Meanwhile, it was previously believed that George's lavish Highgate mansion had been left to his sister and hairdresser Melanie Panayiotou, who stayed in the home whilst she planned his funeral, which took place in March.

A source said at the time: ''George was very close to his whole family but he had a particularly special bond with Melanie, who was by his side at the height of his fame. She adores the Highgate house, one of the first he bought. They shared some wonderful times there and it has a special place in her heart. Melanie is staying there at the moment while she organises the funeral.''

And it was also claimed that George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was due to be kicked out of the 'Faith' singer's property in Regent's Park, London, after members of the star's family expressed an interest in selling the home.

An insider said: ''Fadi will be so sad as he loves the Regent's Park house and it holds so many fond memories spent there with George.

''But although the news is devastating he won't want to make any issue of it with George's family if that's what they decide to do.''