George Michael's ex-boyfriend Fadi Fawaz is reportedly trying to launch a showbiz career.

The 43-year-old hair stylist has reached out to top entertainment agents and PRs following the death of the music icon in a bid to establish himself as a star.

A source said: ''Fadi wants fame and has seen the amount of coverage he's had over recent days.

''This week he has been asking a number of high profile showbiz companies and managers to look after his future career.''

Fadi's ambitions have not been stunted by the ongoing police investigation into George's death, which occurred on Christmas Day.

However, his timing has been questioned by agents and PRs, many of whom consider his behaviour to be insensitive.

The source explained to The Sun newspaper: ''It's a very strange thing for someone to do given he was still in a relationship with George at the time of his death - and in the middle of a police investigation.

''Most of the agents and PRs who have been approached have no interest in looking after him and think the timing is crass and insensitive.''

George and Fadi were involved in a on/off relationship for years, but in the weeks prior to his death, the pop star was reported to have grown increasingly close to his ex-boyfriend Kenny Goss.

A source close to the 'Faith' hitmaker explained: ''There was a feeling that somehow, some way, George and Kenny would reunite. Fadi was wrong for so many reasons.

''If he attempts to cash in on George's death for fame, it would be a real shame. For the sake of his family, you'd hope he'd maintain some class around this.''

It was, in fact, recently reported that George tried to dump his boyfriend numerous times in the run up to his death.

The Wham! singer - who was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, at the age of 53 - apparently told Fadi to get out of his life on more than one occasion in the 18 months before he died.

An insider shared: ''On more than one occasion George told Fadi he no longer wanted to see him, but each time they would find themselves back in touch. ''