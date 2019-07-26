George Michael's ex-lover Fadi Fawaz allegedly damaged the late star's £5 million mansion after his family moved to get him kicked out of the home.

Fadi was arrested at the home of the late Wham! frontman - who passed away over Christmas in 2016 at the age of 53 - this week after he allegedly smashed up the property, which he has been squatting in since George's death despite several legal letters asking him to leave.

And now, it's been alleged Fadi's motive for damaging the home came as George's family ''made progress'' in their battle to get him out.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's been a long process trying to get Fadi out.

''He claims George told him he could stay for as a long as he wants and Fadi thinks that was as a good a binding contract.

''But George's family have finally made progress which triggered his rampage.''

The news comes as police swooped in on the property on Tuesday (23.07.19) after neighbours spotted Fadi, 46, standing topless on the roof.

Neighbours also allegedly heard smashing noises coming from inside the home, and saw water gushing out of the front door.

Police arrested Fadi when they arrived at the scene, on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage.

A Met Police spokesman said: ''Police were called on Tuesday, 23 July at around 7pm to a report of a man seen on the roof of an address.

''Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage.

''Due to the damage inside the property the London Fire Brigade attended. The man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage. He has been taken into custody at a north London police station.''

Fadi has been staying in the London home - which is near Regent's Park - since George's death, because he claims the 'Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go' hitmaker had given him permission to stay there.

But despite his claims, Fadi - who had an on and off relationship with George - was not mentioned in the late star's will.

A source close to the late star's family previously said: ''Fadi is being a real pain about all this.

''He has refused to leave despite several letters and requests in the last 18 months. He is blanking them out and it appears he now has squatters rights. It's been going on for such a long time that it's hard to know what to do next. The lawyers are seeing what can be done. It would be a lot easier if Fadi just upped sticks and left.''