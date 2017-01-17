George Michael's cousin suspects the singer died of an accidental drugs overdose.

Andros Georgiou has claimed the iconic musician returned to taking ''hard drugs'' towards the end of his life, but is adamant that George did not commit suicide.

He said ''Hard drugs had been back in his life.

''I just think he took too much of something, mixed with antidepressants and other drugs he was on - with alcohol. I think his heart just stopped beating.''

Andros said George - who died at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day (25.12.16) - had been addicted to crack cocaine in the past, claiming it was one of his ''favourite drugs''.

He told BBC's 'Victoria Derbyshire Show': ''I believe he had suicidal thoughts, because his mental health was all over the place. But I don't believe this was suicide.''

The precise cause of George's death remains unclear at this stage, after the police recently confirmed that a post-mortem examination proved ''inconclusive'', while the results of further tests have not been made known to the public.

Earlier this week, Andros hinted there is something suspicious about the singer's death.

After George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz recently tweeted he and George ''were together 24 hours a day'', Andros dismissed the claim, insisting they never even lived together.

He also demanded to know why the photographer had slept in his car the night before finding the 'Too Funky' hitmaker's lifeless body.

He wrote on Facebook alongside a screengrab of Fadi's tweet: ''I have been trying to hold back on this tweet I saw nearly 10 days ago but the more I am reading and the more I am finding out about Fadi I just can't keep my mouth shut any longer No 1 he was never with Yog 24 hours a day they never lived together he lived in one of Yogs houses in Regents Park ?

''And even if they were, WHY were they not together on Christmas Eve ? and WHY did he sleep in the car ? Too many questions have come up.(sic)''