George Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has been questioned by police over the singer's death.

The 53-year-old singer was found dead at his house in Goring-on-Thames, Oxon, on Christmas Day (25.12.16) and though his death is being treated as unexplained, but not suspicious, officers are trying to piece together his final hours to prepare a report for the coroner.

Fadi is believed to have spoken to officers on Wednesday (04.01.16) at a house in North London, though there is no suggestion he has done anything wrong, and he is one of a number of potential witnesses police are speaking to.

A Thames Valley Police source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''They will talk to all sorts of people and that will be standard so they can present a file to the coroner on the circumstances leading up to his death.

''It's literally putting together the facts and figures about where someone was and the circumstances.

''This is standard. This is being done so that when the coroner calls the inquest, they will have all the facts before them.''

The 40-year-old photographer - who was rumoured to have been estranged from the 'Different Corner' hitmaker for 18 months before his death - insisted last week he had fallen asleep in his car on Christmas Eve and wasn't with George when he died.

He said: ''I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That's the most important thing.''

Although Fadi took to social media to pay tribute to the 'Last Christmas' hitmaker, he has since deleted his Twitter account after hackers posted messages on his account claiming the late star killed himself.

The messages on his account stated: ''Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal till I found him dead in bed.

''We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..And finally he managed... he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times... the only thing George wanted is to DIE (sic).''

Fadi said: ''I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.''