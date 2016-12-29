George Michael's boyfriend has shared a touching tribute to the late star.

Fadi Fawaz, 43 - who found the 53-year-old singer dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day (25.12.16) - took to Instagram to remember his late lover.

He wrote: ''I will never stop missing you George the kind and the most beautiful man ever. Xxx (sic).''

Fadi previously took to social media to share some of the details about George's sudden death from heart failure.

He tweeted: ''ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)''

Speaking in an interview, he added: ''We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.

''Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person.''

Meanwhile, George's former partner Kenny Goss paid tribute to his ex-boyfriend and ''long time love'' after the 'Faith' hitmaker passed away.

In a statement, he said: ''I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed. He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much.

''He was an extremely kind and generous man. The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him.''