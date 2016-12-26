The 53-year-old singer died after reportedly suffering heart failure, and now his boyfriend of four years has taken to Twitter to recall finding his lover's body on Christmas morning.

"ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning (sic)...," he wrote. "I will never stop missing you."

Celebrity fans and friends continue to fill social media with tributes and prayers for the late pop superstar, with Mariah Carey and Sir Paul McCartney among the latest to offer up their thoughts.

MCCartney posted his tribute on his website, writing: "George Michael's sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable."

And Mariah remembered her friend while she was vacationing in Aspen, Colorado.

She tweeted: "George Michael You were such an inspiration. I'm honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace."

Meanwhile, George's ex-partner Kenny Goss has released a statement calling the Faith singer a "kind and generous man".

The former couple split in 2009 after almost 15 years together, but Goss insists they remained friends.

"I'm heartbroken with the news that my dear friend and long time love George Michael has passed," Kenny wrote. "He was a major part of my life and I loved him very, very much. He was an extremely kind and generous man.

"The beautiful memories and music he brought to the world will always be an important part of my life and those who also loved and admired him."