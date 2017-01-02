George Michael's boyfriend has deleted his Twitter after hackers posted messages saying the late star killed himself.

Fadi Fawaz says he was ''shocked'' to discover tweets on his account claiming that George had tried to kill himself a number of times before his sudden death at home in England over Christmas and the hairdresser closed down his account.

The messages on his account stated: ''Not sure who that nasty close friend of George but I was in relationship with george micheal till I found him dead in bed.

''We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day..And finally he managed... he tried numbers of time to kill himself many times... the only thing George wanted is to DIE (sic).''

Fadi said: ''I am shocked with what's going on with the Twitter thing. My Twitter account has been hacked and closed. It's a bit scary to be honest. I did not send those tweets. I woke up at 11.30am to the news. I am not going to worry about these things.''

Fadi originally claimed he spent the whole weekend with George before he discovered his body on Christmas Day (25.12.16) but, in a new interview, he revealed that he actually fell asleep in his car the night before and did not see George until he found him dead in bed.

He told the Daily Mirror: ''I never saw him. I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know ¬everything. That's the most important thing.''

Although it was originally claimed that George died from heart failure, his autopsy was inconclusive and Thames Valley Police have confirmed that further tests will be carried out.