George Michael bought a beachfront home in Australia after falling in love with the country.

The 'Faith' singer - who tragically passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) at the age of 53 - toured the country in 2010 and was so besotted by it that he purchased a mansion in Sydney so he could stay there for several months after the tour wrapped.

The house - which George is said to have bought for $5.8 million - is currently available to rent for $3928 a night and features an infinity pool, four good-sized bedrooms and a dining terrace with beautiful views of sea, the Mail Online reports.

And George was also never afraid to splash the cash on good deeds, having given a woman £15,000 so she could have IVF treatment.

Richard Osman, who was previously an executive producer on 'Deal or No Deal', previously shared: ''A woman on Deal Or No Deal told us she needed £15k for IVF treatment. George Michael secretly phoned the next day and gave her the £15k (sic).''

Whilst another Twitter user wrote: ''he gave a stranger in a cafe £25k as she was crying over debt. Told the waitress to give her the cheque after he left (sic).''

A third added: ''George Michael worked anonymously at a homeless shelter I was volunteering at. I've never told anyone, he asked we didn't. That's who he was.''

Childline founder Dame Esther Rantzen also praised George for his charity work over the years.

She explained: ''For years now he has been the most extraordinarily generous philanthropist, giving money to Childline, but he was determined not to make his generosity public so no-one outside the charity knew how much he gave to the nation's most vulnerable children.

''Over the years he gave us millions and we were planning next year, as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations to create, we hoped, a big concert in tribute to him - to his artistry, to his wonderful musicality but also to thank him for the 100s of 1,000s of children he helped through supporting Childline.''