George Michael's art collection has sold for £11.3 million at auction.

The collection of the chart-topping pop star - who died in 2016, aged 53 - featured pieces from the likes of Tracey Emin and Damien Hirst, and some of his most cherished artworks have been sold at Christie's in London to raise money for causes he supported.

Damien Hirst's 2006 piece 'The Incomplete Truth' was sold for an eye-watering £911,250, whilst another Hirst piece, 'Saint Sebastian, Exquisite Pain', fetched as much as £875,250 at auction.

A 1982 Bridget Riley painting known as 'Songbird' was sold for £791,250, and Tracey Emin's 'Hurricane' was bought for £431,250.

Meanwhile, Andrew Ridgeley recently announced he is writing a book about his friendship with the late pop star.

The duo met at school and went on to form Wham! in 1981, achieving huge stardom in 1984, before going their separate ways later in the decade.

Penguin Random House imprint Dutton will publish 'Wham! George & Me' in October and have promised Andrew will reveal all in ''wonderful detail''.

The publishers said in a statement: ''They made and broke iconic records, they were treated like gods, but they stayed true to their friendship and ultimately to themselves.

''It was a party that seemed as if it would never end. And then it did, in front of tens of thousands of tearful fans at Wembley Stadium in 1986.

''Andrew's memoir covers in wonderful detail those years, up until that last iconic concert: the scrapes, the laughs, the relationships, the good and the bad. It's a unique and one-and-only time to remember that era, that band and those boys.''