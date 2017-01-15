George Michael was reportedly addicted to anti-depressants.

Former lover Carlos Arturo Ortiz believes an ''overdose'' may have been the cause of the 'Careless Whisper' singer's tragic death at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day after he previously confessed to being hooked on prescription medication.

He said: ''[I thought] something was going to happen to him. I had an intuitive feeling about it last year. And it seems very coincidental to me that he was found dead on Christmas Day because he told me he hated Christmas as there were never any children around. For me it is, sadly, a possibility he may have overdosed.

''George's death knocked me sideways, although it didn't surprise me. I found him a lovely down-to-earth man, but also a very melancholic person who I feared might one day take his own life. He told me he was addicted to anti-depressant medicine and trying to wean himself off it and confessed he was unhappy.

''We talked about his superstar status and I told him I thought that with his fame and talent and money he had all he needed to be happy in life. But when he started talking about the anti-depressants he took I asked him outright if he was happy in life and he replied, 'No, I'm not.'''

The pair met after making contact on a website whilst George was staying in Sydney, Australia and hit it off instantly.

Recalling what happened that night, Carlos added to the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I had just come in from a night out when I turned on my computer and saw a message from someone with George Michael's profile and pictures, saying he found me very sexy. I replied asking if it was the singer himself, but I imagined it was just someone who idolised him and was using his name.

''It wasn't until I turned up at his hotel and he opened the door in his pyjama bottoms and bare-chested that I was sure it was him. It was a wonderful feeling meeting a man whose songs I loved. We made love and then started talking while he ordered pink Champagne to the room ... All he drank apart from the Champagne was Coca-Cola which he told me he downed by the gallon and was addicted to along with chocolate.

''It was when we started talking about his own life that his unhappiness and use of anti-depressants came up. He said he was no longer with his long-term partner Kenny Goss, but that they were still living in the same house together. He asked me to spend time with him in the UK but I said I didn't think it appropriate while he was still living with an ex. I think he liked me and was looking to spend time with someone whose company he enjoyed.''