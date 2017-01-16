George Michael played snooker ''every night'' during his time in rehab.

The pop icon, who passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16), had a two-month stint had a rehab facility in Australia in early 2013 as he battled ''emotional anxiety and other issues'' - and his ex-boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has revealed how George found peace of mind in playing the sedate sport.

Fadi wrote on Twitter: ''Even though [they] were tough two months but I cherish them [sic].''

He added: ''We played snooker every night.''

Meanwhile, Carlos Ortiz, a former lover of the 'Careless Whisper' singer, claimed recently that George was addicted to anti-depressants.

Carlos said an ''overdose'' may have been the cause of George's death after he previously confessed to being hooked on prescription medication.

He said: ''[I thought] something was going to happen to him. I had an intuitive feeling about it last year. And it seems very coincidental to me that he was found dead on Christmas Day because he told me he hated Christmas as there were never any children around. For me it is, sadly, a possibility he may have overdosed.''

Carlos said that while he was saddened by George's passing, it didn't come as a huge surprise.

He explained: ''George's death knocked me sideways, although it didn't surprise me. I found him a lovely down-to-earth man, but also a very melancholic person who I feared might one day take his own life. He told me he was addicted to anti-depressant medicine and trying to wean himself off it and confessed he was unhappy.

''We talked about his superstar status and I told him I thought that with his fame and talent and money he had all he needed to be happy in life. But when he started talking about the anti-depressants he took I asked him outright if he was happy in life and he replied, 'No, I'm not.'''