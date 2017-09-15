George Michael is to be heard talking about his first boyfriend in a new documentary.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker - who was found dead at his home on Christmas Day (25.12.16) aged 53 - came out to his parents when he was 29 following the death of his first partner Anselmo Feleppa from an Aids-related illness, and in his final ever interview for a new film about his life called 'Freedom', George will open up about losing the Brazilian.

A source - who has already seen the documentary - told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''George speaks very movingly about Anselmo being the first love of his life and how important he was in his life.

It is very emotional and he clearly never forgot him and left a huge ­impression on George.''

'Freedom' - a nod to the former Wham! singer's 1990 hit 'Freedom '90' - doesn't feature George's last boyfriend Fadi Fawaz or ex-partner Kenny Goss.

George will also speak candidly about being dropped and re-signing to Sony Records in 2003 after a court battle, which he lost, over the label working him like a ''pop slave''.

A Sony spokesman said: ''This ­documentary will be a must-watch for fans as it was his last piece of work.''

The 'Faith' star - who penned his number one hit 'Jesus to a Child' about his first lover - met the dressmaker in a hotel in 1991 and said in an interview in 2007, that it was ''love at first sight''.

However, he also admitted their relationship was ''distorted'' because of the circumstances with Anselmo's health.

At the time, he said: ''It was a very strange first love. It was very distorted by the situation. This was the first love of my entire life.

''It was tragic that I lost him, but it was a wonderful experience meeting him. There have only been three times I've really fallen for anyone.

''And each time, on first sight, something has clicked that told me I was going to know that person. It happened with Anselmo across a lobby.''