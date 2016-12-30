The British singer was found dead at his Oxfordshire home on Christmas Day (25Dec16) by his partner Fadi Fawaz. He was aged 53.

Now, according to a report in The Sun, Michael's older sister Melanie will be the main beneficiary of his estate, and is set to inherit an estimated $61 million (£51 million).

"George was very close to his sisters, and the understanding is that they're going to inherit most of his wealth, particularly Melanie who he was incredibly close to," a source told the British newspaper. "She was there at many of the big milestones in his life, and was there by his side until the very end."

Hairdresser Melanie cut her brother's hair throughout his career and joined him on Wham!'s historic tour of China in the mid-1980s. Michael's other sister Yioda has also reportedly been named in his will, as are his godchildren.

The Faith singer had several godchildren, including Roman and Harley Moon Kemp, the children of his Wham! bandmate Shirlie Holliman and Spandau Ballet member Martin Kemp, Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy, and Bluebell Madonna Halliwell, who is the goddaughter of his former partner Kenny Goss and daughter of former Spice Girl Geri Horner.

In addition to his godchildren, Michael's partner Fawaz and his favourite charities are expected to receive sums.

Representatives for the singer attributed his sudden death to heart failure. However, on Friday (30Dec16) Thames Valley Police said in a statement that a post-mortem examination into the cause of death proved "inconclusive and further tests will now be carried out" by Oxfordshire Coroner's Office. Michael's death is "still being treated unexplained but not suspicious" and the results will not be known for several weeks.

Any formal division of the singer's will is expected to take place after a decision is made on any potential inquest.