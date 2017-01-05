George Michael will be honoured in a special tribute night at a bar he frequented in London.

The late star passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16) from heart failure aged 53, and now The Glory - a gay 'super-pub' in London - is gearing up to honour the 'Faith' hitmaker in a tribute night, as they claim many of the venues regular customers and staff were ''friends'' with the singer.

'Club Tropicana: Celebrating George Michael' will be held on January 12, and will feature drag show tributes and costumes that span the 'Careless Whisper' singer's iconic look.

Posting on their website about the event, The Glory said: ''George Michael means a lot to many at The Glory. Some of the pub's regulars were friends with George, drag DJ John Sizzle's signature track is 'Everything She Wants' and his 'Club Tropicana' drag number is an East London favourite. The Glory's co-owner Zoe Argiros selected 'Freedom '90' last year when asked to pick one song which defined her pub.''

A second post on the website dubbed the former Wham! singer as ''our beloved George Michael'', saying that the club ''adored'' the late star.

It read: ''A scene party and night of performance paying tribute to our beloved George Michael who passed away too soon over the Christmas period. Here at The Glory George meant much to many of us, he was a friend to some of our regulars, and his music has been adored - to put it lightly - by us for decades and all but on a loop! More details to follow. RIP George xx (sic)''

Fans are also being encouraged to dress up for the event, and ticket details have not yet been announced.