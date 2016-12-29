George Michael had three albums of previously unheard music.

The 'Careless Whisperer' hitmaker - who tragically died aged 53 at his home in Goring-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Sunday (25.12.16) - wrote a trio of records comprised of 'Trojan Souls', 'White Light' and a third unnamed dance LP, which was scrapped by his estranged record label, Sony, in the early 1990s.

On Wednesday (28.12.16), George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz shared a link to one of the shelved tracks that featured on 'Trojan Horse' entitled 'This Kind of Love'.

The 43-year-old heartbroken lover of the music legend tweeted: ''My Baby (sic)'' alongside a link to a page containing the track and other music from George.

However, the singer's former Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley blasted Fadi's actions and said that he had no right to share the music without George's consent.

Andrew tweeted: ''GM controlled all his output. I, nor anyone else have the right to transgress that principle.''

'This Kind of Love' was produced by Sir Elton John in 1991 and includes the lyrics: 'Now everyone has to get over I know, but this empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won't you stay here with me? Now that I found you. I can't let you go.

''Don't have to be so scared, don't have to hide what you can, you just have to believe in this kind of love.

''Everybody's telling me that these are dangerous times. For you and me, can't you see baby?''

It's believed George put aside his unreleased work because he recorded many versions of the songs but was never entirely happy with the results.

A source told The Daily Mirror newspaper: ''George was a talented and brilliant musician but he could be obstinate and difficult because he was such a perfectionist.''