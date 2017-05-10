George Michael fans will get the chance to see inside his Highgate mansion for the first time in a new documentary entitled 'Freedom'.

The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker tragically passed away on Christmas day (25.12.16), and now it has been reported the exclusive documentary will take fans inside his North London home for the first time after his close pal Kate Moss was recently seen with a film crew at the estate.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Kate was filming at the house on Monday and the documentary will also feature other major stars who were close to George.

''Kate and George were friends for years and knew each other really well. They lived just a few seconds walk away and Kate would hang out with him.

''She slipped into the house through the back door with the crew to avoid causing a scene as there are still fans who go there to pay tribute. Everything was kept very hushed.

''Filming at his home will give fans an insight like never before. Many of them have have never been able to go through the keyhole to see where he actually spent his time.

''Kate hardly ever does interviews, especially not on camera, but this is something she's really passionate about.

''It's being made by his best friend David Austin. It will be an incredible tribute to George's life.''

The documentary is set to air on UK broadcaster Channel 4 later this year, and is being produced by Sony Music. The film is also said to be featuring footage from the 'Faith' singer's last ever live performance.

The former Wham! singer was laid to rest in March, three months after his passing, during an intimate ceremony at Highgate Cemetery.

George's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz was seen arriving at the service, while mourners also included the singer's friends Kate Moss and Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp.

There was no hearse, with the body of the 53-year-old singer - which was to be buried alongside George's beloved mother - believed to have been transported inside a private ambulance.