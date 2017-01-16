Grieving fans of George Michael are at loggerheads with the owners of the London shop he crashed his car into in 2010.

The pop legend, who passed away on Christmas Day (25.12.16), famously rammed his car into the front of a Snappy Snaps store in Hampstead, north London, and fans of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker have been leaving flowers and messages outside the shop in memory of George.

One message read: ''I'm never gonna dance again the way I danced with you.''

But the owners of the store are growing increasingly frustrated that their business has been turned into a shrine for the singer, who died aged 53.

One local told The Sun newspaper: ''The owners think it's bad for business but everyone else around here thinks it's quite humorous and makes the shop a bit of a tourist attraction.

''I guess they don't want to be forever associated with George Michael's arrest, however.''

Following the much-discussed incident in 2010, George pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and was later sentenced to eight weeks in prison, a fine, and a five-year ban from driving.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that police are trying to trace several people who visited George in the days leading up to his death.

The singer was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire, England, and although it was initially thought George had died from heart failure, it's now believed the singer passed away from an overdose of illegal or prescription drugs.

A source said: ''Officers are stepping up the investigation into the days leading up to George's death and focusing on those who came and went to see George.

''They may have vital information which could be of use.

''There are still vehicles that were near the property which the police are trying to trace the owners of.

''The police will take as long as they need to. The aim for them is to get an accurate picture as possible of George's final days.''