George Michael had grown close to Kenny Goss in the weeks before his death.

The 53-year-old singer - who died from heart failure on Christmas Day (25.12.16) - was with the Texan art dealer for 13 years from 1996 to 2009, and the pair had recently started meeting up again.

A close friend told The Sun in November: ''George and Kenny are back spending time together again and it's an exciting time for those of us who have been so worried over the last few years.

''There have been some really dark periods for George, especially during the time apart from Kenny.

''It was never straightforward but Kenny is the love of his life and is really good for him, so this is very good news.''

George confirmed he had split from Kenny two years earlier on the opening night of his 'Symphonica Tour' in 2011, admitting he still loved him ''very much''.

He said at the time: ''In truth Kenny and I haven't been together for two and a half years.

''I love him very much. This man has brought me a lot of joy and pain.

''My love life has been a lot more turbulent than I've ever let on, and I'm so sad about my relationship with Kenny. I'm sorry for any pain.''

George had a tough time since splitting from Kenny, including crashing his car into photo shop Snappy Snaps in 2010, receiving a six-month driving ban and an eight-week jail term as well as being struck down with a ''life-threatening'' bout of pneumonia.

He also fell out of a moving car onto a motorway in May 2013, and last year is believed to have visited a Swiss rehab clinic.

His pal Jake Panayiotou said at the time: ''He's not well. I can't say any more but we're just wishing for him to get better.''

George's last relationship was with Fadi Fawaz, a London-based hair stylist. They were last seen together in September 2015 and the status of their relationship at the time of George's death is unclear.

George also suffered from depression following the death of his lover Anselmo Feleppa from an HIV-related illness in 1993.

And he previously admitted that after his mother Lesley died of cancer in 1997 there would've been a ''very strong possibility'' he could have taken his own life had it not been for the support of Kenny.

Last year The 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker spoke out to reassure fans that he was fine after a family member, Jackie Georgiou - who the singer said he hadn't seen in 18 years - claimed he was seeking treatment for an addiction to crack cocaine.

He tweeted: ''To my lovelies, do not believe this rubbish in the papers today by someone I don't know anymore and haven't seen for nearly 18 years...

''I am perfectly fine and enjoyed Wimbledon like the rest of you. Wish it went to 5 sets though!...

''Lots of love, The Singing Greek xxx.''

George's comments came after his spokesperson also dismissed the claims made by Jackie, who is married to the star's cousin Andros.

His representative said: ''Whilst it is our general policy not to comment on private matters, we would in this instance note that these highly inaccurate stories have been apparently provided to the press by the wife of a very distant family member, neither of whom has had any dealings with him for many many years.

''It is therefore unsurprising that they are so incorrect.''

In her interview, Jackie claimed George sought help as his family feared he ''would die'' because of the ''danger'' he had put himself in.

She said: ''He was smoking crack.

''Before he went away he got to the point where he would be shaking, saying 'I need it'. There were parties where he was taking drugs and collapsing and being picked up off the floor. Waking up in vomit, horrible things, he was so thin, so ill. It's crack, it's marijuana, it's drink, it's coke. It was pretty dark and things were getting darker.

''He was going to end up locked up or dead. I'm petrified he will die.

''A lot of people are suffering, including his two sisters. He's been putting himself in a lot of danger.''