George Michael's relationship with Anselmo Feleppa ''changed'' him as a person.

The 'Faith' hitmaker was devastated when his first love passed away in March 1993, admitting everything went ''blurry for a long time'' following Anselmo's death from an Aids-related illness.

Speaking in his 'Freedom' documentary, which aired on Channel 4 on Monday (16.10.17), the late singer said: ''Then it all goes blurry for a long time ... It is still very hard to explain how finding a companion at that stage in my life changed me. He was such a beautiful companion, such an amazing person.''

George - who passed away in December 2016 at the age of 53 - had previously described Anselmo as his ''saviour''.

He shared: ''He still, 23 years later, brings a tear to my eye. He was my saviour.''

The singer penned his number one hit 'Jesus to a Child' about his first lover, who he met in a hotel in 1991.

Speaking in 2007, George admitted it was ''love at first sight'' for him but also said their relationship was ''distorted'' because of the circumstances with Anselmo's health.

At the time, he said: ''It was a very strange first love. It was very distorted by the situation. This was the first love of my entire life. It was tragic that I lost him, but it was a wonderful experience meeting him. There have only been three times I've really fallen for anyone. And each time, on first sight, something has clicked that told me I was going to know that person. It happened with Anselmo across a lobby.''