George Michael was advised to be ''grateful'' for his musical success by late singer Frank Sinatra.

The 'Faith' vocalist, who tragically passed away on Sunday (25.12.16) aged 53, had previously complained about fame during an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 1990, and a letter from the late 'My Way' hitmaker, which has been obtained by the Mail Online in the wake of George's death, saw Frank - who passed away in 1998 - credit the late musician as a ''top dog'' and urge him to ''loosen up'' by continuing to make hit records.

Frank's letter read: ''When I saw your Calendar cover today about George Michael, 'the reluctant pop star', my first reaction was he should thank the good Lord every morning when he wakes up to have all that he has. And that'll make two of us thanking God every morning for all that we have.

''I don't understand a guy who lives 'in hopes of reducing the strain of his celebrity status.' Here's a kid who 'wanted to be a pop star since I was about seven years old.' And now that he's a smash performer and songwriter at 27 he wants to quit doing what tons of gifted youngsters all over the world would shoot grandma for - just one crack at what he's complaining about.

''Come on, George, Loosen up. Swing, man. Dust off those gossamer wings and fly yourself to the moon of your choice and be grateful to carry the baggage we've all had to carry since those lean nights of sleeping on buses and helping the driver unload the instruments.

''You're top dog on the top rung of a tall ladder called Stardom, which in latin means thanks-to-the-fans who were there when it was lonely.''

And Frank hinted he had a moment of weakness where he contemplated quitting the industry, like George, but urged him not to give up and ''waste'' his talent.

The note continued: ''Talent must not be wasted.

''Trust me. I've been there.''

This letter came after George admitted he wouldn't be able to ''deal'' spending another decade or more at the helm of the entertainment industry and turn into ''another cliché''.

Speaking at the time, the former Wham! Band member said: ''I'm not stupid enough to think that I can deal with another 10 or 15 years of major exposure. I think that is the ultimate tragedy of fame.

''People who are simply out of control, who are lost. I've seen so many of them, and I don't want to be another cliche.''