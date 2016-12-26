Devotees started leaving flowers and lit candles outside the Faith star's houses in Highgate and Goring-on-Thames shortly after news of the singer's death was confirmed in Britain on Sunday evening, and by Monday (26Dec16), the places were awash with heartfelt tributes.

One of his Highgate neighbours, Tony Fleming, told the Press Association he loved living close to the superstar, who he called "a very kind and very loving person", adding, "He was just always a happy, positive, loving person and that just shone through all the time. I just think that everyone is going to miss that so much."