Fans have been leaving tributes to George Michael at his Oxfordshire home since his tragic death on Christmas Day (25.12.16).

The singer passed away ''peacefully at his home'' in Goring-on-Thames at the age of 53 and his loyal supporters have been leaving messages and flowers all day in memory of the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker.

One card from a fan named Tracy reads: ''Dear George, my heart is broken, you have gone too soon. Thank you for sharing your talent with the world.

''Some of my most precious and happiness memories have been watching you sing live and one of the best days of my life was being at Wembley for Wham's final concert and again when you sang at the new Wembley. I hope you have finally found some peace and you know how much you were loved. Your music and spirit will live on. Forever in my heart.''

Fans have also left floral tributes, wreaths and candles outside the door of Mill Cottage, where George lived before his tragic death.

Celebrities have also been paying their own tributes to the 'Faith' hitmaker on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Sir Elton John - who released a version of 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' with George in 1991 - wrote: ''I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP (sic)''

Whilst George's Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley added: ''Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx (sic)''