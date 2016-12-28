George Michael's boyfriend has shared a link to the late musician's unreleased song 'This Kind of Love' on Twitter.

The 'Careless Whisperer' hitmaker tragically died aged 53 at his home in Goring-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, on Sunday (25.12.16), and his partner, Fadi Fawaz, has posted a link on social media to a record by his late beau, which is believed to feature on the unreleased album 'Trojan Horse'.

The 43-year-old heartbroken lover of the music legend tweeted: ''My Baby (sic)'' alongside a link to a page containing the track and other music from George.

The single, which was reportedly produced with Sir Elton John in 1991, was due to be released two years later, but the compilation was never entirely completed for legal reasons.

The lyrics to the track are: ''Now everyone has to get over I know. But this empty house seems to get colder and colder. So won't you stay here with me?

''Now that I found you. I can't let you go.

''Don't have to be so scared, don't have to hide what you can, you just have to believe in this kind of love

''Everybody's telling me that these are dangerous times. For you and me, can't you see baby?''

This post comes after Fadi took to social media to share some of the details about George's death, which saw him find the singer dead at his South East England home when he went to wake him up on Christmas morning.

Writing on Twitter, he said: ''ITs a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.. I will never stop missing you xx (sic)''

Speaking in an interview, he added: ''We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch. I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed. We don't know what happened yet.

''Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I. Now everything is ruined. I want people to remember him the way he was - he was a beautiful person.''