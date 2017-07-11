George Michael's ex-partner Fadi Fawaz claims he can barely afford to eat.

The 44-year-old stylist - who found the pop icon dead in his bed on Christmas Day - has taken to Twitter to defend his reputation and reveal the depths of his own financial troubles.

In a series of cryptic messages seemingly about George's death, Fadi wrote on the micro-blogging website: ''The truth is yet to be told.. not long now.

''I mean the whole truth of course.

''Just the way it happened.

''One day I will be told the truth.''

Subsequently, Fadi addressed claims he craves the fancy lifestyle he was able to enjoy during his six-year relationship with George, whose death has been attributed to natural causes by a coroner.

Fadi said: ''Accusing me of wanting the life style I had with my partner who he died on 25 December and having spent six years with him.

''Looked after him in the most loving and respecting way every day of the last six years and on 26 December.

''Everything stopped and six months later The icon partner still struggle to buy milk and water six months later.

''That's is the truth.

''The icon partner as well as grieving and being accused of the death of his partner had worry about his next meal. (sic)''

Fadi continued by revealing he barely has enough money to put petrol in his car, while he also claimed to have rejected millions of pounds to discuss his life with George.

He wrote: ''About to drive and I have so little petrol and let you know if I get to my destination or not.

''That is the truth today.

''The icon partner refused to sell stories worth millions when he was hungry ..

''I loved my partner very much and for six years I looked after him to the point where I lost my friends my life and some of my family.

''That's the truth my friend.

''And the truth is I couldn't afford to buy him a flower to put next to his grave or light him Ia candle on his birthday.

''Lunchtime I didn't sell a story I searched my car for a pound here and a pound there so I could buy my double cheese burger. (sic)''