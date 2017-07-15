George Michael's ex-partner Fadi Fawaz has penned a poem about the day he discovered the singer dead at home on Christmas Day.

The 44-year-old stylist took to Twitter on Friday evening (14.07.17) to share the four-verse piece, which he says helped ''ease'' the pain.

The first verse reads: ''One Christmas day/ Clouds are Grey/ Wind tears the air/ One heart decides to fail/ I find myself in hell/ Now I feel ashamed/ one Christmas day (sic)''

He captioned the post: ''Something I wrote today. To ease the day.''

Fadi has used the micro-blogging site to to defend his reputation and recently revealed the depths of his own financial troubles.

He has had a hard time from the 'Careless Whisper' hitmaker's family who are said to have been ''hostile'' towards him.

A friend told the Mirror Online: ''He has not had any love from George's family, they continue to be very hostile as George's will and estate is sorted out, so the sadness of losing George has been amplified tenfold.''

The pal says that the photographer penned the poem to channel all the emotions he has been feeling as the late Wham! star's relatives continue to want nothing to do with him.

They continued: ''There is a lot of emotion coming from him at the moment and this is a medium in which he can express himself.''

George's death at his home in Goring-on-Thames was attributed to natural causes by a coroner.

At the time of the star's death, Fadi said: ''We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch.

''I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed.

''We don't know what happened yet. Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I.''

Fadi revealed recently he is so hard up he couldn't afford to put petrol in his car.

He wrote: He wrote: ''About to drive and I have so little petrol and let you know if I get to my destination or not.

''That is the truth today.

''The icon partner refused to sell stories worth millions when he was hungry ..

''I loved my partner very much and for six years I looked after him to the point where I lost my friends my life and some of my family.

''That's the truth my friend.

''And the truth is I couldn't afford to buy him a flower to put next to his grave or light him Ia candle on his birthday.

''Lunchtime I didn't sell a story I searched my car for a pound here and a pound there so I could buy my double cheese burger. (sic)''