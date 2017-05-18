The Beatles 1968 'White Album' is being remixed.

The son of the legendary group's producer George Martin has confirmed he has been tasked with the job after he did a mix of 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' in stereo for its 50th anniversary.

He's hoping the reissue will make the album, which featured the hits 'Helter Skelter' and 'Honey Pie', will appeal to the new generation of Beatles fans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 6, Giles said: '''White Album', which will be the next release - that was when they started becoming properly indulgent.

''There are so many takes of 'Sexy Sadie' for instance. The efficiency went slightly out of the window.

''My motivation - when I tell my kids or grandkids about this album that changed the face of pop music, you want them to put it on and go 'yeah I get it!' rather than 'this sounds a bit old'.

''It's getting that balance between trying to provide people what they want. There's quite a lot of stuff.''

Ringo Starr's personal copy of the 'White Album' was sold at auction for a record $790,000.

The legendary rock star's copy, numbered No.0000001, carried a pre-auction estimate of $40,000 to $60,000, but that figure was easily surpassed as the bidding reached record-breaking proportions.

Ringo, 76, previously admitted that he and the other members of the Beatles - Sir Paul McCartney and the late John Lennon and George Harrison - never gave any thought to the value of their records when they were making music together.

He said: ''We used to play the vinyl in those days.

''We didn't think, 'We'll keep it for 50 years and it will be in pristine condition.' Whoever gets it, it will have my fingerprints on it.''

Because the copies of the album were numbered in sequence, the buyer of Ringo's edition can claim they own the first ever printed copy of the iconic album, which is considered by some critics to be among the best records ever made.

What's more, it reached number one on both sides of the Atlantic and was released just two years before the chart-topping group split up in 1970.